Prince Andrew and Harry wait for the axe to fall as House Lords debate a law change

Royal experts and commentators think Prince Andrew and Prince Harry are at verge of getting banned from their roles as Counsellors of the state for King Charles.

The House of Lords is set to debate a law change preventing members of the royal family who don't undertake official duties on regular basis in previous two years from being Counsellors of state.

The amendment of the Counsellors of State bill is set to take place on King Charles' request tomorrow.

Prince Harry and Andrew fell out of favor with the royal family after the Duke of Sussex stepped down from his royal duties and moved to California with his family while the Duke of York was caught in a sex scandal.

Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages by his late mother Queen Elizabeth.