Shah Rukh Khan resumes shoot for 'Dunki' in Saudi Arabia

SRK to star in 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu

Shah Rukh Khan has resumed the shoot for his upcoming film Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani in Saudi Arabia.

Fans spotted SRK at the Jeddah water front. He looked dapper as he wore a leather jacket with denim jeans along with a cap. The actor was surrounded by his crew members.

Dunki is a film written by Rajkumar Hirani, Kanika Dhillon and Abhijeet Joshi. Previously, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor announced this venture, wrote: “Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually, main toh set par hi rehne lagunga! Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023.”

This film is also going to mark as Shah Rukh Khan’s first on-screen collaboration with actress Taapsee Pannu.

Moreover, Khan will be starring Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is slated to release in theatres on January 25, 2023, reports PinkVilla.