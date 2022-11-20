King Charles 'brought monarchy to its knees': report

King Charles reportedly was ‘taken aback’ once he learned of Princess Diana’s death and had a ‘powerful’ reaction to the news.
This insight has been issued by Christopher Andersen, an author and biographer.
He began by admitting to Fox News Digital, “Charles is responsible not only for having brought the monarchy to its knees at one point after Diana died, but also rescuing it.”
“I don’t think people realize how really stricken he was by her death. I interviewed the nurses in the hospital who saw him when he came into the room and saw her body for the first time. And he looked like he’d been hit in the face. He reeled back. They thought he was going to faint. They were surprised to see how emotional Charles was after her death.”
“He snapped into action and made sure the queen gave Diana the proper sendoff.”
