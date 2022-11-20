Lupita Nyong'o shares intense underwater training for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Lupita Nyong'o has offered a rare glimpse of her intense underwater trainings for her latest released film, Black Panther Wakanda Forever.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, Lupita, 39, shared how she improved her swimming skills performing Navy SEAL-like training sessions for the sequel.
In a 54-second clip, the Us actress gave fans a glimpse of the excruciating training she underwent to perfect her role as the "war dog" spy Nakia.
Lupita captioned the video, "Swimming down to Talokan was not as easy as it looked! Safely supervised by @XPTLife and #MarkRobertsFitness."
The behind-the-scenes clip shows Nyong'o submerging underwater while holding what appears to be a 10- to 15-pound dumbbell.
In another sequence, the actress was seen using two dumbbells - one on each hand - to bear crawl across the pool. "I feel like a crawfish," she quipped in the video.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stars Lupita, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Florence Kasumba, Martin Freeman, Michaela Coel, and more.
King Charles left in a ‘nervous breakdown’ during the course of his marriage to Princess Diana
King Charles may be planning a very different holiday season for the royal family this year
Matthew Modine said that he wanted to do everything he could to make 'sure was safe'
King Charles III's aide reportedly received a £60,000 pay-off when he stepped down from his charity
Prince Andrew is once in hot waters and being slammed over his ties to the Bahrain royal family
Kanye West's Donda Academy was closed for the remainder of the year amid Ye's antisemitism scandal