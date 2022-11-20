Prince Andrew took 'all expenses paid' trip to Bahrain to be middleman: Report

Prince Andrew has reportedly made a luxurious trip to Bahrain under 'secret' agenda.
Queen Elizabeth II's second son is seemingly trying to score the position of an intermediary between the West and oil-rich Gulf states in the energy crisis.
The Duke of York enjoyed his all-expenses paid holidays due to his close ties with the Bahrain Royal Family.
Sources claim he “fancies his chances” of playing government envoy to support international trade and investment.
It is also reported by The Sun that Andrew's Bahrain holiday was “privately-funded” as guest of honour.
The defamed Princes is allegedly staying at the Four Seasons hotel in Manama. The hotel costs £8,600-a-night and is famous for serving coffee in 24-carat gold cups.
