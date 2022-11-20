BTS Jungkook drops cover image of FIFA World Cup 2022 soundtrack 'Dreamers'

BTS Jungkook is all set to dazzle the audience at the opening ceremony of the FIFA world cup 2021.
On November 12, the star label BigHit MUSIC confirmed Jungkook's participation in the international tournament and now shared more details about Jungkook's performance.
The music label dropped the cover poster of the Jungkook upcoming soundtrack Dreamers, which will be released on the day of the opening ceremony of the football cup event.
Previously, the agency officially announced that the Youngest member of BTS will be performing the Soundtrack Dreamers at the opening ceremony of the FIFA cup in Qatar.
The world's biggest football event 2022 will take place on Sunday, November 20th at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.
Recently, the 25-year-old singer has been trending all over Twitter with different hashtags since ARMY see his star strolling on the Qatar streets.
