Silence after fanfare about Meghan Markle being honored at GQ Awards

It was reported earlier this year that Meghan Markle is in line to take home a prize at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards in London.

The Sun reported that The Duchess of Sussex, 41, was set to receive 'one of the top awards of the evening' at the event, which was to be held at the Tate Modern on November 16.

Several reports said Meghan would receive an honorary award in recognition of her charity work.

She was expected to attend the annual bash, which often attracts A-listers like the Beckhams, Ed Sheeran and Idris Elba.

Meghan Markle is being mocked online after it didn't happen.

"Tons of media and fanfare about Meghan being honoured at the GQ Awards. Then ..Silence..How embarrassing," wrote a user while poking fun at the Duchess of Sussex.

One user said, "Remember the Academy Awards. “ They” were presenting."

Another said, "The Emmy they were going to win for the Oprah Whinefrey interview."