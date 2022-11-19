Simon Cowell putting his life at risk by riding bike without helmet: ‘Officially nuts’

Simon Cowell could not say goodbye to his habit of riding his electric bike without a helmet even after two life-threatening accidents.

In an interview with Page Six, the music mogul was asked if he uses any protection while riding the motorcycle to which he replied, “Not yet, but I will.”

The reality TV judge admitted that he’s “officially nuts” for putting his life at risk after he previously broke his spine in three places in a bike mishap.

“I need to get healthy, and I don’t like walking,” Cowell explained his decision of not wearing a helmet. “I’m out on it literally every single day. I get exercise.”

“I reduced it, let’s put it that way,” he added. “Everything in moderation.”

This comes two years after Cowell broke his back while riding his bike outside his Malibu mansion following which he underwent a six-hour surgery to repair his spine.

He then got into another accident earlier this year and ended up getting his arm broken.