Ryan Reynolds admits getting some ‘help’ from pal Hugh Jackman for Spirited movie

Ryan Reynolds has recently revealed that Hugh Jackman offered him “good advice” for his new movie Spirited.



Based on Charles Dicken’s story, the Deadpool actor shared that Spirited has some songs just like Hugh’s hit movie titled The Greatest Showman.

Therefore, the Green Lantern star thought to reach out to Hugh for words of wisdom.

“It comes so naturally to Hugh that in a weird way, his helping was not helping,” said Ryan in an interview with Big Issue via Metro UK.

The Adam Project actor continued, “Hugh was like ‘Just make sure you’re listening to those count-offs and those beats’… And I was like, “I don’t hear the beats, man. Help me out with something real here!’”

“Hugh did,” stated Ryan.

The Free Guy actor noted, “Hugh and I were having coffee one day and he reminded me of something that is so vital with almost anything that you’re doing in the arts. He said, ‘Just remember to enjoy it, because if you’re enjoying it, we’ll enjoy it’.”

“That was something that I constantly reminded myself. Even when I felt so out of my depth, which was almost every day, I kept reminding myself that this is an opportunity of a lifetime,” explained Ryan.

The actor added, “And it actually extended well beyond this project into other aspects of my life. So that was pretty good advice.”

Meanwhile, Hugh and Ryan lately made headlines after they disclosed that Hugh would be “returning to his role of Wolverine” in an upcoming movie Deadpool.