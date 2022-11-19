Matthew Perry says he shares ‘wonderful’ bond with Jennifer Aniston 

Matthew Perry heaped praises on Jennifer Aniston as he lauded the bond they share despite not meeting each other often.
The 17 Again actor said that he wish the cast of the hit comedy sitcom would “see each other more” in an interview with Access Hollywood.
Discussing his “wonderful” bond with The Morning Show star, Perry said Aniston is “terrific” while adding, “We don’t see each other as much.”
“I wish the group would see each other more times,” Perry added before gushing over Aniston again, “But she’s the greatest.”
Perry opened up about his struggle with drug addiction in his hotly released memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.
During the promotion of his autobiography, he said that Aniston reached out the most to discuss his drug problem while they shot the NBC show back in the 1990s.
“Imagine how scary a moment that was,” the actor said before adding that “she was the one that reached out the most. I’m really grateful to her for that.”
