Prince Harry ‘anything but predictable’: ‘Never underestimate potential of a spare’

Royal experts fear Prince Harry’s status of royal Spare should ‘never be underestimated’.



Royal expert and commentator issued these claims in her brand new piece for Nine.com.au.

She started by writing, “Considering its provocative title, however, some have suggested it will focus more on the system of hierarchy upon which the monarchy is built and his rumoured frustration at being labelled ‘the spare’ to his older brother ‘the heir’.”

“Raising Princes William and Harry, Diana was conscious that her eldest son would be taken care of by the establishment. As such, she made a concerted effort to ensure her youngest child was treated equally and that he never felt left out.”

Near the end of her piece Ms Levin also weighed in on how, even the Queen, “Mindful of the need for him to have a purpose” appointed Prince Harry President of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust in April 2018.

“By granting him a specific job, she afforded him a unique place within ‘The Firm’, but in spite of her doing so, he chose to relinquish his royal role.”

“How Harry elects to recall his experience as a ‘spare’ remains to be seen, but in light of the truth bombs he's dropped thus far, one can appreciate why the royal family might be wary of his account.”

Especially since “As history has shown, the British monarchy is anything but predictable. In two of the last three generations of monarchs, the second-born son has risen to the occasion, proving that one should never underestimate the potential of a spare.”