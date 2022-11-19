Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde supported each other throughout their relationship

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are ‘taking a break’ from their relationship after nearly two years together, multiple media sources confirmed.

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," said one source. "It's a very amicable decision."

"They're still very close friends," added another source close to the pair. "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart," said a friend.

Looking back at their whirlwind romance, the As It Was singer, 28, and the Don't Worry Darling director, 38, began dating when they met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling.

The duo made headlines when they were clicked holding hands at Styles’ manager’s wedding in January 2021.

Wilde’s romance with the Harry’s House singer came two months after her split from fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

Throughout their relationship, Styles and Wilde remained supportive towards each other. Wilde was also spotted at Styles’ Harryween concert in Los Angeles on October 31.

As per the Page Six report, “There is no bad blood between them. Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa.”

“This is the longest relationship Harry’s ever had, so clearly they have a special bond,” the source told the outfit.

“They’re on a break. It’s impossible to have a relationship when he’s in every continent next year and Olivia has her job and her kids,” the source explained. “This is the right thing for both of them.”