Kim Kardashian fans think she’s ‘bothered’ by Pete Davidson new romance

Kim Kardashian’s fans believe the reality TV star is jealous of her ex-beau Pete Davidson’s new relationship with Emily Ratajkowski.

The fans of the Skims founder are speculating that Kim is feeling “insecure” ever since news of the comedian and the model broke.

Kim dropped a picture on her Instagram account which featured her in a shimmery outfit smelling a large bouquet of roses indicating that someone has sent them to her.

Social media users were quick to point out that The Kardashians star is just “shading” the former Saturday Night Live alum while adding that she must have brought the flowers herself.

“When your ex-boyfriend moves on and you want people to think you did too… stars, they’re just like us!” one user penned in the comment section of the post.

“She's so bothered by the Pete news lmao,” one user wrote while another added, “You know she bought these for herself to make skeet jelly.”

“Probably an insecure joke to Pete, he got them for her birthday and she’s throwing shade maybe,” another user suggested while one was sure that the snap was “def a response to Pete.”

However, some other users could not understand why Kim is behaving the way she is, writing, “Why is she embarrassing herself like this?”

“At this time, this screams INSECURITY,” one comment read.