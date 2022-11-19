Queen mother would have 'ignored' scandalous Meghan, Prince Harry

Queen mother would have had her disagreements with estranged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Royal expert Hugo Vickers would have told the Duke of Sussex's great grandmother would be "so disappointed" with his actions.
He told The Sun : "I think the Queen Mother would have been absolutely horrified in regards to Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah. Fundamentally a lot of things that were said in there that were not true and very easy to disprove. I'm sure she would be very unhappy.
"The Queen Mother was always someone who if she were unhappy or saw something she didn't like she would just blank it out and just wouldn't refer to it. It didn't happen or the person didn't exist.
"This was the attitude towards the Duke and Duchess of Windsor - she just didn't bother with them. They just didn't exist to her at all. I think that’s how she would also feel about Meghan and Harry - they would be ignored, they would be blanked. You wouldn’t have been able to get much out of her about what she thought about them," he concluded.
