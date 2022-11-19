King Charles has 'no power' to remove Prince Harry, Prince Andrew titles

King Charles is refraining from taking a swipe at brother Prince Andrew and son Prince Harry.

Royal expert Richard Palmer tells Daily Express that is it likely the monarch will not strip Duke titles from the two.

Mr Palmer said: “The interesting thing about the titles is the monarch has no power to remove them. So, it would need a change in the law.

“Rachael Maskell, the MP for York, is bringing a Private Members Bill to Parliament in early December that would do that.

“She is particularly concerned about the Duke of York and she thinks her constituents do not want Prince Andrew to be the Duke of York any longer.

“So, she wants to create the facility for the King to take the title away from him. But, a Private Member's Bill has very little chance of making it into law unless the Government takes it up and supports it.

“At the moment, there is no sign that the Government is going to do that, perhaps because the King does not want to do that.

“The King does not want to humiliate any further his brother or his youngest son, Prince Harry. That would be my guess.”