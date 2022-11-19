Adele's Las Vegas Residency could be her last on-stage performance

File Footage

Adele finally kickstarted her highly awaited Las Vegas residency on Friday but sources fear it might be the singer’s last performance on stage.



An insider spilled to Daily Mail that the Easy On Me hitmaker’s focus has been shifting from music and she may step away from it altogether.

Journalist Scott Roeben told the outlet, “The belief is this will be something of a swansong run. The gild is off the lily in terms of record sales.”

“Adele has said she wants to have a baby and do a college degree, her focus really is moving away from music,” Roeben added. “Her heart just isn’t in it.”

Before setting the stage on fire at The Colosseum, the Grammy winner took to Instagram to express her nervousness ahead of her performance.

The superstar revealed that she has “never been more nervous” before any of her performances in her “entire career.”

Adele noted that she takes the pre-show jitters as a “good sign” because “it means I care and means I just want to do a good job.”