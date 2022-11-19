Queen Consort Camilla 'goal' was always to be 'Queen'

Queen Consort Camilla ensured King Charles III agreed to her demands for a role.

A source close to National Enquirer has revealed that the monarch used his intellect to coax mother Elizabeth II into making Camilla his Queen.

An anonymous stated, "He'd already persuaded his mother not to push him aside in favour of his son Prince William and beloved Kate. However, Camilla wasn't content with being called princess consort, which Charles had promised her when they wed in 2005. Her goal has always been to be queen. But Her Majesty was reluctant until Charles apparently pulled out his ace card."

The source added: "That put Charles on red alert. He knows Camilla is a loose cannon who's fallen off the wagon many times before and caused him untold embarrassment. During one of their marriage crises, Camilla threatened a tell-all book exposing his deepest secrets, including his kinky habits."

"Make no mistake, Charles has waited decades to become king, and he wants to cement his place in history. He won't let anything or anyone – even Camilla – stand in his way," they concluded.