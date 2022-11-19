Elizabeth Debicki once auditioned for ‘small part’ on ‘The Crown’

File footage

Elizabeth Debicki portrayed Princess Diana in the latest, much hyped fifth season of The Crown. The Australian actress surprised her fans as she revealed that she once auditioned for ‘a small part’ during the filming of season two of the hit royal drama series.

Debicki was shocked as she bagged the coveted role of the late Princess of Wales six years later in seasons five and six of the series.

Reflecting on her journey, Debicki shared, “I was watching The Crown season one. And I was watching it because one of my best friends, Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in the first and second seasons of the show.”

“My agent says, ‘Would you go in and audition for this one episode, small part, for season two.’ So I say, ‘I’m not at all physically right for that part. I don’t think I work. I don’t think I want to do that,’” she said.

After recording her audition, Debicki said she went home and a few days later, she received a call from the show producers.

“As it turns out, during that audition, they saw something Diana-y in that audition, which surprised no one more than me when I got the email a few days later. And it was sort of faintly penciling it in like, “We think this might be a good fit and we’ll bring it up in four years’ time.”

Debicki also shared that she waited for the role and said, “four years in an actor’s life is like an eternity. You’re like, “Well, I’ll be old then! I want to do it now!” It was very, very loosely on the back burner in my mind. But I’d always hoped that it would come back around, but I didn’t know. And then it did and then I was asked to do it in 2020.”

Debicki stars opposite Dominic West (Prince Charles), Imelda Staunton (Queen Elizabeth) and Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip). Production on season six is already underway.