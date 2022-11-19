Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s celebrity currency is tumbling

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will soon struggle for attention, the palace aides have predicted.
Royal expert Richard Palmer, citing the royal aides, claimed the California-based couple will soon struggle for attention as the royal family thinks Meghan and Harry’s celebrity currency is already tumbling.
The royal expert went on to say, public was already ‘growing tired’ of Meghan and Harry, adding that the palace has also stopped reacting to things that are said by them.
The Express UK quoted Palmer as saying, “There is a belief in the Palace that as time goes on, their currency will devalue.”
"They will struggle to get attention - but that won't be the case with this memoir," he added.
