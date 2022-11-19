Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘knew the consequences’ making racist allegations

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly were ‘already aware’ of the dangers of going against the Firm with their allegations of racism.



This claim has been brought to light by human rights activist Kerry Kennedy in her interview with Vanitatis, a Spanish publication.

She started by saying, “He spoke of moral courage, saying that few would have the courage to question their colleagues, family and community about the power structure they maintained. And this is what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have done.”

“They went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn't have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health.”

The activist began by saying the Sussexes “knew that if they did this there would be consequences, that they would be ostracised, they would lose their family, their position within this structure, and that people would blame them for it.”

Before concluding, however, she also admitted, “They have done it anyway because they believed that they could not live with themselves if they did not question this authority. I think they have been heroic in taking this step.”