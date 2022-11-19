Is upcoming season 4 of Netflix series 'You' releasing earlier?

Is upcoming season 4 of Netflix series 'You' coming earlier?

Netflix series You season 4 is all set to hit the screens in 2023, but a recently shared tweet confused the fans about the release schedule of the show.

It was previously revealed that the season 4 trailer would be split into two parts, with the first part dropping on February 10, 2023, and the second debuting on March 10, 2023.

The official Twitter account of You teased the fans not about a new identity for Joe Goldberg played by (Penn Badgley), though that's in the card as well but apparently it's about the forthcoming season of You will be promoted with weekly content drops throughout November and December.

"Mark your calendar. Professor Jonathan Moore looks forward to seeing you this semester." The post was shared along with a video announcing 8 dates, roughly a week apart.

You is a psychological thriller drama follows the mind of Joe Goldberg who causally falls in love with women, label them to be the love of his life, and begins stalking them to "better" their lives.

The recently tweeted video left the fans wondering if the season would now be released weekly and if it would be arriving sooner to the service than anticipated.

In response to this, the You account had to tweet out, "Class is still in session in 2023. These new dates are your syllabus for Season 4 sneak peeks."

So, it is cleared that the fans will still have to wait for the original release date to watch You season 4. On the other hand, they have these sneak peeks to look forward to.