'RRR' has a special connection with November 18: Details inside

Director SS Rajamouli's film RRR has a very special connection with the date November 18.
Five years ago today, filmmaker Rajamouli announced his film RRR, which turned out be a massive blockbuster all around the world.
The official twitter account of the film shared the picture with a caption: “It’s been 5 years, since when it all began. What were you doing then and what are you doing now?”
SS Rajamouli responded back to the tweet with a wink emoji.
The posted created a buzz on the internet. As soon as the makers posted the tweet, fans rushed towards the comment section sharing their transition of five years.
Take a look at some fan comments:
RRR featured some prominent actors including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Olivia Morris and many more, reports IndiaToday.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in 2021
Bradley Cooper is also working with Steven Spielberg in upcoming Netflix movie 'Maestro'
John Stamos comes to his ex costar Lori Loughlin's rescue
Mila Kunis looked in a cheerful mood dressed casually in black sweatpants and a gray hoodie
Kate Middleton was greeted with traditional Ukrainian gifts during her visit
On Tuesday Prince William visited England´s footballers at their training camp and handed captain Harry Kane and...