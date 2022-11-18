 
Friday November 18, 2022
'RRR' has a special connection with November 18: Details inside

By Web Desk
November 18, 2022
'RRR' also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in vital roles

Director SS Rajamouli's film RRR has a very special connection with the date November 18.

Five years ago today, filmmaker Rajamouli announced his film RRR, which turned out be a massive blockbuster all around the world.

The official twitter account of the film shared the picture with a caption: “It’s been 5 years, since when it all began. What were you doing then and what are you doing now?”

SS Rajamouli responded back to the tweet with a wink emoji.

The posted created a buzz on the internet. As soon as the makers posted the tweet, fans rushed towards the comment section sharing their transition of five years.

Take a look at some fan comments:

RRR featured some prominent actors including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Olivia Morris and many more, reports IndiaToday.