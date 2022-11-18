Ayushmann Khurrana blames 'homophobia' for failure of his last three films: Report

Ayushmann Khurrana has addressed the box office failure of his last three films and blamed his country for it.
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek, and Doctor G have received an underwhelming response from the box office.
The 38-year-old actor claimed that his last three films were based on taboo topics and failed because India is a homophobic country, as per Hindustan Times.
Khurrana explained, "I started with movies on taboo subjects. I suppose the type of subjects—it has to be a community viewing, and it has to have a wider film."
He continued, "If I stop taking risks, I will be conventional. I have always been unconventional, and I make those choices. I will be taking them in the future as well, regardless of success or failure. I just keep pushing the boundaries, and that's the beauty of the budgeting of the films, too".
Ayushmann is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film An Action Hero, which will be released on December 2, 2022.
