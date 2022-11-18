Kate Middleton given ‘cruel nicknames’ by British high society

Kate Middleton was reportedly given several ‘cruel nicknames’ by British high society when she first started dating her now husband, Prince William.
The Princess of Wales first met her prince charming in William all the way back in 2001 at university, and as per reports, their relationship was frequently looked down upon by members of British aristocracy.
According to Express UK, Kate and her younger sister Pippa Middleton, were often called the ‘Wisteria Sisters’ by acquaintances of the royal family, an attempt at calling them ‘social climbers’ only using Prince William for his prestige; wisteria is also known as ‘climbing plant’.
A source close to Prince William also told The Daily Mail back in 2007 that Kate was called ‘wisteria’ because people thought of her as “highly decorative, terribly fragrant, with a ferocious ability to climb.”
Despite people not having faith in their relationship, Kate and Prince William ended up getting married in 2011 and have now been married for more than a decade with three children.
