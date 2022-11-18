Prince Harry 'offended' as King Charles gives key role to uncle Edward

Prince Harry is worried as King Charles decides to have more royals for a key role.

The 74-year-old monarch, who appointed Princess Anne and Prince Edward as the Counsellors of State, has made Harry feel that his duties are slipping away.

Royal expert Megyn Kelly told Paul Murray: "Royal experts are saying he's going to be very deeply offended by King Charles's latest move.

"It basically about King Charles needing a day off and who's going to [substitute] in for him."

She added: "Typically it would be the top four adults in the line of succession, which would be him two sons and, I think Princess Beatrice and one other person, in any event, oh it would be Prince Andrew.

"[Charles] has basically said Prince Andrew's out and Prince Harry's out, and instead add in my brother and sister who are not in the top four in the line of succession.

"So he's subbing his brother and sister who are active royals, Edward not Andrew."

She continued: "They are active royals, they're in England, and they can do their job when on a day-to-day basis, unlike Harry who's, you know, out there in Montecito with the Duchess of Duplicity.

"So he cannot do it, he shouldn't be offended," Kelly noted.