Emily Ratajkowski wants more than one man amid Pete Davidson romance

Emily Ratajkowski wants to date multiple men at a time.
The supermodel, who is currently making rounds on the internet over her association with comedian Pete Davidson, says she does not want to engage in monogamy.
She said on TikTok this Thursday: “I would be with multiple men, also some women as well. um, everyone’s hot but in an interesting way.”
Commenting on her video, fans trolled :“I mean…ur well on ur way! Brad Pitt, some nyc dj, Pete Davidson, in a span of a couple of months lol and that’s just what we know."
Earlier, Us Weekly confirmed that Emily and Davidson “have been talking for a couple months now.”
“Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is," they revealed.
