Meghan Markle labeled a ‘misfortune’ to ‘anyone that knows her’

Meghan Markle has just been put on blast and been branded a ‘total misfortune’ to know.
These claims have been brought to light by royal journalist Megyn Kelly, in her latest chat with Sky News Australia.
She began the call out by saying, “The thing that really irritates me about her whole podcast is every week we get to dissect another word that you’re not allowed to say.”
“You can’t say difficult, you can’t say the B-word, you can’t say a woman’s aggressive … sometimes women of all shapes, sizes, colors, whatever, we get angry, it’s not necessarily Archetypes.”
“Over here [in the U.S.] people can’t buy turkeys, they’re too expensive, we’ve got record inflation … and she wants to run around word policing everybody. Have some perspective.”
Before concluding however, she slipped in a sly jibe and said, “Like I said the day after that Oprah interview, she is the least self-aware person I’ve ever had the misfortune to encounter in public life.”
