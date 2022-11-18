Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s falling out with docuseries director explained

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly managed to lose the director they hired for their incoming docuseries.



The director in question, Garrett Bradley, has reportedly had a falling out with the couple and managed to bow out.

For those unversed, Mr Bradley is responsible for the critically acclaimed Netflix series Naomi Osaka.

The insight has been brought forward by inside sources close to Page Six.

According to their findings, “Garrett wanted Harry and Meghan to film at home and they were not comfortable doing that.”

“There were a few sticky moments between them, and Garrett left the project. Harry and Meghan’s own production company captured as much footage as they could before Liz Garbus was hired.”

This is why the couple was previously papped walking around with a second film crew during their trip to NYC earlier last year.

This however, has been brought about by a series of consistent clashes with the couple who ‘kept multiple walls’ up with Mr Bradley before his departure.

The expected release date for the series currently stands at sometime in December.