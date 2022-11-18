BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girlband to earn over $3 million from concert in US

BLACKPINK sets a new record for the highest-grossing concert by any female K-pop artist in the United States.
On November 17, Allkpop reported that BLACKPINK earned over 3 million USD with their performance at the Prudential Center in Newark on November 14-15.
The girl group grossed an impressive amount of 3.298 million USD for each night concert in Newark city of the United States.
BLACKPINK began their Born Pink world tour on October 15 from Seoul and will end on June 21, 2023, in Auckland, New Zealand.
The group's world tour destinations include major cities in Australia, Asia, Europe, and North America.
Previously, BLACKPINK label announced the confirmation of the group's return from the world tour, which is expected on August 19, 2023.
