Amanda Holden looks trendy in short burgundy outfit as departs Heart FM

Amanda Holden stood out from the crowd as she departed Heart FM in a stylish burgundy ensemble on Thursday.
Britain's Got Talent judge, 51, showed off her impeccable style in a striped mini skirt and towering leather knee-high boots in a matching deep berry colour.
The TV personality tucked a coordinated jumper by Reiss into the number and wrapped up in a long wool coat with silver buttons.
Amanda carried her belongings in a chic matching leather bucket bag and hid behind a large pair of dark sunglasses.
The mother-of-two appeared in high spirits following her Heart Breakfast Show stint as she paraded through the street before heading home.
Amanda was joined by the equally stylish Ashley Roberts who rocked a grey ribbed mini dress with a thigh-high side split.
Welsh actor Michael Sheen launches a war of words with the future King William over his move to support England team
Meghan Markle has been dubbed 'laziest interviewer’ amid rumours that she doesn't actually talk to guests on...
During the outing, the sportsman was seen chivalrously holding her white handbag
Rihanna reportedly wants more babies with A$AP Rocky in the future
Fatima Sana Shaikh's performance in 'Dangal' with Aamir Khan helped her gaining worldwide recognition
The model and writer went makeup-free for her outing this morning