Amanda Holden looks trendy in short burgundy outfit as departs Heart FM

Amanda Holden stood out from the crowd as she departed Heart FM in a stylish burgundy ensemble on Thursday.



Britain's Got Talent judge, 51, showed off her impeccable style in a striped mini skirt and towering leather knee-high boots in a matching deep berry colour.

The TV personality tucked a coordinated jumper by Reiss into the number and wrapped up in a long wool coat with silver buttons.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Amanda carried her belongings in a chic matching leather bucket bag and hid behind a large pair of dark sunglasses.

The mother-of-two appeared in high spirits following her Heart Breakfast Show stint as she paraded through the street before heading home.

Amanda was joined by the equally stylish Ashley Roberts who rocked a grey ribbed mini dress with a thigh-high side split.