Prince William foils Michael Sheen's alleged attempt to divide people

Prince William hit back at Michael Sheen after the actor slammed the Prince of Wales for handing out shirts to England's World Cup squad despite having the title of Prince of Wales.



The Welsh actor has launched a war of words with the future King over his move to support England team. Sheen's comments have sparked an online row between supporters and critics.

It all started after Kate Middleton's hubby gave England squad their shirts during a surprise visit to the team's training centre this week. Sheen slammed the move, saying: It was 'inappropriate' for William to give them England shirts as the Prince of Wales.

William, in a clip shared online by the English FA, proclaimed to the World Cup squad: 'We're all rooting for you.'

Sheen reacted to it in his own way, saying: 'He can, of course, support whoever he likes and as President of the FA his role makes [the] visit understandable. But surely he sees holding the title Prince of Wales at the same time is entirely inappropriate? Not a shred of embarrassment? Or sensitivity to the problem here?'



William took not time to hit back at the actor for his alleged attempt to divide people nations, telling reporters on a visit to Cardiff that he would be supporting both England and Wales.

He said: 'I support both. I support England more in the football, but Wales in the rugby. When I was growing up Wales didn't get through to the tournaments but I will be supporting them all the way through the process.

'Getting to the World Cup is a big deal and I'll be supporting Wales through the process.'

Sheen's comments have divided his fans and football fans alike, with some supporting his outspoken criticism of the monarchy. But others have pointed out Prince William's role as head of the English FA and said Sheen's post was 'desperate'.