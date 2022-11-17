Prince William could 'change his allegiances' to support Wales in Fifa World cup

Prince William and his interest in football has landed him in trouble as the father-of-two sparked backlash after he showered his support over Team England despite being the Prince of Wales.

Team Wales qualified for Fifa World Cup for the first time since 1958 while England will also be playing in the tournament.

William has been president of England's Football Association since 2006 while he is also patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

An insider spilt the beans to Mail+: "Prince William is delighted and hugely proud of the Welsh team for reaching their first final since 1958.

"He’ll be showing his support to Wales and celebrating their great achievement.

"But it would be quite disingenuous for someone who hasn’t been shy about supporting England his entire life to start changing his allegiances now, as football fans would agree."

William also visited the Three Lions at St George’s Championship to extend support to team England.

"It was a nice moment to be with the group and Prince William, who has been a huge supporter of ours,” the former England coach said.

"I know how passionate the players are about their country and it was great to see what it meant to each of them as they came forward.”

Mail+ hinted that William could change his plans if England qualifies for the latter stages of the competition.