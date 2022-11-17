Shakira ‘never’ approached by organizers of Qatar World Cup for performance 

Shakira was not contacted by the organizers of the Fifa World Cup despite rumours that the singer withdrew from her performance due to personal issues.
An insider confirmed to Metro.uk that the Waka Waka hitmaker was “never in talks” to perform at the world's biggest football tournament.
The Columbian singer was bashed over her decision of pulling back from the ceremony by her fans ever since rumours swirl that she will be one of the performers at the upcoming show.
Setting the record straight, the insider shared that the confusion may have been aroused by the organizers of the event creating a list of artists they would want to perform.
Shakira has previously set the stage on fire at the opening ceremony of the iconic event three times in 2006, 2010, and 2014.
Ellen Pompeo was captured in New York City while husband spent some time with a mystery woman in Malibu
Brooklyn failed to secure an Arsenal Football Club Academy scholarship when he was 15
Jennifer Aniston appears in all-black ensemble in Los Angeles
India Lockdown's trailer makes audience relive the lockdown horrors
Keanu Reeves is chosen to play main lead in Jonah Hill's upcoming feature film 'Outcome'
David and Emily confirmed a new romance on Wednesday as they were spotted on a date in New York