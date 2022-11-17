Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lambasted for their new attempt to steal spotlight

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received fresh backlash after being named for the Ripple of Hope Award.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been blasted by royal biographer Angela Levin for their upcoming acceptance of the Ripple of Hope Award, which they will receive at a gala in the US organized by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation.

The couple will be awarded for their work "advancing the global dialogue around mental health, supporting Afghan refugees in the US, investing in Ukraine aid organizations," according to the organisation.

Harry and Meghan's charitable credentials were "fantasy laced with persuasion", Levin told the Daily Mail.



The author questioned: "Are they really up there with earlier award winners? Whichever way you look at it, their alleged achievements seem fantasy laced with persuasion and who knows what else, rather than fact."



She continued: "Meghan and Harry have found it difficult to get close to A-list celebrities. They haven't received invitations to all the right parties so perhaps the next best thing for them was to get on award lists where A-listers abound."

"Meghan especially is giving the impression they will stop at nothing to get to the top. She should be careful as it could all crumble," Levin claimed.