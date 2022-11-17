Meghan Markle branded 'irritating' for 'word policing' on Archetypes

Meghan Markle is warned of using the right words on podcast Archetypes.
The Duchess of Sussex, who often uses labels that have been used to describe her in the past and present, might irk admirers, says expert.
Speaking to Sky News Australia, contributor Megyn Kelly said: "Sometimes it really is you.
"You know the thing that really irritates me about her whole podcast is every week we get to dissect another word that you are not allowed to say.
"You can't say 'difficult', you can't say 'the b word', you can't say [that] a woman's 'aggressive', you can't say the tiger lady, you can't do an angry black woman.
"Well, you know what, sometimes women of all shapes, sizes, colours, whatever, it is not necessarily an 'archetype'."
She added: "Look what's happening in our countries, over here people can't buy turkeys, they are too expensive, we have got record inflation and she wants to run around word-policing everybody, have some perspective."
Kelly then went on to call Meghan as the "least self-aware person" that she has ever "had the misfortune to encounter in public life."
