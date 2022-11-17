Harry Styles hit in the eye as fan throws ‘Skittles’ during live concert

Harry Styles faces fans ‘unusual’ love during his recent concert. The singer was hit in the eye by a sweet after a fan threw a handful of Skittles at the stage.

The Harry’s House star was performing on his Love on Tour show at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Monday night, when the incident occurred, reported by The Independent.

Fans who attended the show revealed that the former One Direction singer was hit directly in the eye by what appeared to be a Skittles sweet.

In the footage, captured by a concertgoer, Styles can be seen getting hit with the candy as he throws his head back and put his hand to his face.

It’s reported that Styles continued to touch and rub his eye throughout the rest of the show, and at times was visibly squinting.

Pauli Lovejoy, who is Styles’ musical director and a member of his live band, subsequently confirmed during an Instagram Live broadcast that a Skittles sweet was thrown at the singer.

He confirmed that Styles wasn’t injured, and warned viewers: “But do me a favour – don’t throw no more Skittles on stage.”

Many of Styles’ fans took to social media and expressed their anger over the incident. “Like are you joking?? Look how hard he recoils hope your eye is OK,” wrote one fan.

Another Twitter user noted the incident as lack of “basic human respect”.