Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan pose together at award show, take internet by storm: See photo

Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan made a grand entry at the award show on Wednesday and won fans' hearts with their crackling chemistry.
Deepika wore a white tulle skirt with a monochromatic shirt and made entry to the venue when Kartik welcomed her with a warm smile, and then both posed for pictures together, PinkVilla reported.
The picture is going viral on the internet, and everyone is in awe with the crackling chemistry between Kartik and Deepika. Fans have also speculated that Deepika is confirmed to play the lead role against Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3.
However, the Aashiqui franchise makers have not officially confirmed the inclusion of Deepika in the upcoming third sequel.
Meanwhile, Deepika will be seen in the upcoming spy thriller film Pathaan with opposite actor Shah Rukh Khan.
