Jonathan Bennett weighs in on Candace Cameron's intention of sticking to 'Traditional Marriage'

Jonathan Bennett responds to Candace Cameron's views on keeping the traditional moors of marriage on her network.



In a recent interview, Candace Cameron, who is also a chief creative officer of the Great American Family network, shared that they "will keep traditional marriage at the core," in all of its content.

Weighing in on the comment, Jonathan Bennett spoke to Enews on the red-carpet premiere of Welcome to Chippendales on November 15.

The actor said, "I'm just proud to be part of Hallmark channel that is doing so much inclusive programming like The Holiday Sitter, which is an LGBTQ+ led Christmas movie."

He further went on, "I'm just so proud to be on Hallmark channel that's making these movies for everyone, because Christmas is for everyone and Hallmark channels are for everyone."

The Mean Girls alum, who married Jaymes Vaughan earlier in 2022, is starring in The Holiday Sitter.

The actor shared about his movie, "It is the funniest movie with so much heart and so much humor, And I think the audience is gonna flip out."

The Holliday Sitter is all set to release on Hallmark on December 11.