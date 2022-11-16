Russia bans 100 Canadian, including Jim Carrey, Margaret Attwood,

Actor Jim Carrey was banned by Russia, alongside 100 Canadians to enter the country.

According to Complex, the new list also includes Canadian Handmaid’s Tale writer Margaret Attwood, a response by Russian president Putin to the ongoing support by Canada to Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation shared a list of 100 citizens on their website, with an announcement that read: “In response to the ongoing practice of imposing sanctions by the regime of Prime Minister J. Trudeau against the Russian leadership.

“Politicians and parliamentarians, representatives of the business community, experts and journalists, cultural figures, as well as anyone whom the Canadian Russophobic authorities consider objectionable, entry is closed on the basis of reciprocity for 100 Canadian citizens.”







