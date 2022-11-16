Kate Middleton’s ‘right-hand woman’ resigns from her royal role

Kate Middleton has recently went through an early set back in the role of Princess of Wales as her trusted aide stepped back from her role.

Kate and Prince William have established a close-knit team of aides who assist them not only with schedules but also advised the couple.

However, Hannah Cockburn-Logie, who is usually referred to as ‘right-hand woman’ to the Duchess of Wales, has recently left her role.

As reported by Hello!, the paperwork confirms the termination of the director of The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales on October 31, 2022.

She was appointed in July 2020.

The Royal Foundation’s official website read the charity “mobilises leaders, businesses and people" to tackle "society's greatest challenges".

Meanwhile, other than Hannah, royal nanny Maria Teresa Turrion is also another key member of Kate’s A-team.