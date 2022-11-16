King Charles’ money problems causing rift with Prince Harry?

File Footage

King Charles reportedly has a lot of troubles regarding his relationship with Prince William and Prince Harry.



This insight has been brought forward by Finding Freedom co-authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

They started by recalling the ‘nightmarish’ experience of getting Prince Harry and Prince William’s schedule aligned for the family picture.

The picture in question is from before Archie and Lilibet’s birth and features King Charles with Camilla, the heir and spare’s wives as well as grandkids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Recalling the moment, the duo explained, “The brothers sometimes had to vie for additional funds for projects from their father.”

They ‘actually genuinely’ had to “debate who gets what amount from their father to fund their projects.”

“While Charles may be a father to Harry, he's also their boss, and that makes their relationship complex for a number of reasons,” they also added.

These claims have been made in Finding Freedom, and according to The Mirror, “No matter how carefully Harry shares the parts of his story involving others, there is still the very real risk of serious blowback from the institution and family.”

“Palace aides recently told me about the ‘genuine fear’ amongst senior members that this book will cause irrevocable damage to reputations and relations. But, for Harry, [the book's] larger intention appears to make that risk worth taking.”