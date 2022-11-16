Prince William called out for supporting England soccer despite Prince of Wales title

file footage

Prince William’s outspoken support for England’s soccer team has been branded ‘inappropriate’ in his newfound position as the Prince of Wales.

The criticism came from Welsh actor Michael Sheen after Prince William attended a special event to see off the England soccer team as they gear up to go to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup; his attendance came as the president of the Football Association of England, but he used his Prince of Wales title.

Reacting to William’s express support for England, Sheen tweeted: “He can, of course, support whoever he likes and as Pres of FA his role makes visit understandable—but surely he sees holding the title Prince of Wales at same time is entirely inappropriate?”

“Not a shred of embarrassment? Or sensitivity to the problem here? #PrinceofWales,” the actor added.

The explosive reaction comes as Prince William not only met the English soccer team, but also presented the England squad with their official tournament squad numbers.

He also said at the event: “What you and Gareth [Southgate] have built here is something special, that's clear to see. Play for each other, support each other, enjoy it, and I'm sure you'll go far.”

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar will now mark a turning and testing point for Prince William’s loyalties to Wales and England for the first time; it is pertinent to note that England and Wales are due to play a match against each other on November 29.