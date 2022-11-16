Meghan Markle and Prince Harry build 'virtual world' to go 'global'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expanding their brand beyond physical world.
A source close to the couple reveals the Sussexes are speaking to a technology firm to launch the world’s first public "land sale" in the metaverse.
A source close to the couple told the Mirror: “Both Meghan and Harry believe they will an even greater ability to spread their message if they have a presence in the virtual world as well as the physical world.
"They’ve spoken to a variety of experts and the view is this is the next stage to take their brand truly global."
Other celebrities who have joined the metaverse include Justin Bieber and Paris Hilton..
