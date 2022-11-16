Meghan Markle: 'Very influential woman' told me 'don't give up on activism'

Meghan Markle shares golden advice she received ahead of her wedding.
Speaking to Jameela Jamil on the latest episode of her podcast Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex revealed an 'influential woman' told her to never leave her activism.
She said: "It reminded me of a message that was shared with me just a few days before my wedding by a very, very influential and inspiring woman who for her own privacy, I won't share who it was with you.
"But she said to me, 'I know that your life is changing but please don't give up your activism, don't give up because it means so much to women and girls'.
"And I kept doing the work for women and girls because it matters, yes, but also because she encouraged me to do so.
"And the collective voice of all of us telling each other, that matters is perhaps the point," she concluded.
Princess Diana’s former aide recently blasted the palace staff
Paris Hilton’s mom Kathy Hilton shares insight into her daughter's struggle to conceive her first child
King Charles could speak of his love life after his son Prince Harry's explosive memoir
Elon Musk has recently drawn widespread criticism over his troubled purchase and controversial revamp of Twitter
King Charles’ former courtiers made the princess’ life hell, said a former aide
Kate Middleton could be having troubles amid her new role as Princess of Wales