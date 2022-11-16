Meghan Markle 'privately' reaches out to women having 'hard time': Jameela Jamil

Meghan Markle is appreciated for her generous personality by her guest on latest episode of Archetypes.



The Duchess of Sussex has been alongside Jameela Jamil during the rough media scrutiny, she admits.

Jameela began: “I also just want to thank you in a way I probably didn’t get to at the time but during some of my hardest moments [when I was] being the most maligned and harmed by the media, and also sometimes by the public.”

“You have been such a sobering voice of unwavering support to me and people don’t know that you frequently reach out to women who are having a very, very hard time.”

The Good Place star continued: “Privately you reach out to us, you don’t do it publicly, you don’t come to get any glory but you privately reach out to us in our most lonely and desperate moments and we need more of that in the world and so I just appreciate you and thank you for that [because] those were some hairy moments and I needed that guidance so thanks, thanks mate.

Meghan replied: “Ow, yes, absolutely”.