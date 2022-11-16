Jameela Jamil supports Meghan Markle over 'demonisation': 'People are afraid'

Jameela Jamil is supporting Meghan Markle for braving through online hatred.



Speaking on the latest episode of Meghan's podcast Archetypes, the Good Place star lauded the Duchess of Sussex for putting up with haters.

"It's just it's an unfathomable amount of s— that you take, Meghan. I can't believe it," she said. "And I fought back on your behalf of years before I'd ever met you because I was so outraged by the twisting of this, very normal, very kind, very civilized woman. That demonization just shows how afraid they are of you."

She continued, "I'm so sorry you've had to withstand it. It has highlighted for us the intense and unkindness and, and bigotry and misogyny of our media. And I, I think and I hope and I feel faith that the tides are changing because so many of us are fighting back."

"Well, thank you for fighting back," Meghan replied.