Emily Ratajkowski reacts to Pete Davidson dating tweet

Emily Ratajkowski is teasing fans about romance rumours with Pete Davidson.
The supermodel, who is reportedly dating the comedian, liked a viral tweet from Dionne Warwick, admitting her desire to be with the 29-year-old.
“I will be dating Pete Davidson next,” said the songstress. Her tweet came just days after the romance rumours between the former SNL star and the mother-of-one hit the internet.
Meanwhile, an insider tells US Weekly: “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now."
"Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is,” the source spilled.
