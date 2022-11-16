 
November 16, 2022
By Web Desk
November 16, 2022
Emily Ratajkowski reacts to Pete Davidson dating tweet

Emily Ratajkowski is teasing fans about romance rumours with Pete Davidson.

The supermodel, who is reportedly dating the comedian, liked a viral tweet from Dionne Warwick, admitting her desire to be with the 29-year-old.

“I will be dating Pete Davidson next,” said the songstress. Her tweet came just days after the romance rumours between the former SNL star and the mother-of-one hit the internet.

Meanwhile, an insider tells US Weekly: “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now."

"Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is,” the source spilled.