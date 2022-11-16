Meghan Markle takes eerily jibe: ‘Women get all the blame!’

Meghan Markle has just surprised fans with a seeming jibe against the ‘people in power’ about giving ‘women no credit’ but ‘all the blame’.
For those unversed, the chat featured Jameela Jamil and American-Iranian X-Men star Shohreh Aghdashloo.
There, she highlighted the need to “stand for something” because it means to “stand for something good”.
However, “not everyone sees it that way, especially when it comes to women,” she admitted during the Archetypes podcast.
During he course of her chat, Meghan also pointed out how, “I started to notice this, almost default eye roll, when someone would mention a woman fighting for a cause, and almost, ‘here she goes again’, or maybe it was more: ‘Why can’t she just sit down’.”
Before signing off she also added, “The unspoken annoyance that seem to swirl around women in activism was astounding to me and I couldn’t quite wrap my head around it. I still can’t.”
