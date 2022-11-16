VIDEO: Haris Rauf gets a warm welcome on returning home after T20 World Cup

Pakistan's star pacer Haris Rauf has said that the entire country is happy with the national squad that reached the T20 World Cup final and emerged as runners-up at the mega event.



The pacer — who showed some terrific performances at the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022 — returned to Pakistan and received a warm welcome from friends and family at home in Islamabad.

At his reception outside his house, fans danced to the beat of a dhol.

Speaking to the media, Haris thanked his fans for their support.

"You love us so much and this is the reason why we try to perform well," he said.

"Alhamdulillah, we are all happy with the World Cup and I think all of Pakistan is happy with our performance," added the star player.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja, skipper Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Usman Qadir, Naseem Shah and others reached Lahore.