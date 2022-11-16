Deepika Padukone on social media detox, doesn’t need social media to express love for Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone is on a social media detox

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the much adored couple of Bollywood. They never shy away from public display of affection. However, this year Deepika did not post anything on their anniversary which sort of worried fans.

According to a source at ETimes, Deepika has decided she will use social media only for work purposes and will not display her personal life often. As per her opinion, she is very much in love with her husband and she does not need social media to validate him.

The source also claimed that Deepika is fully aware of all the public attention her relationship gets and she has no issues with paparazzi bombarding them. However, reportedly, she is on a social media detox and wants to stay away from the world of social media for a while. She wants to keep her boundaries clear and doesn’t want to share her whole life online.

On the work front, she will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Pathaan. While Ranveer Singh will be seen in Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt.